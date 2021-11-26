Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 342.31 ($4.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £308.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55. Motorpoint Group has a 52 week low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 401 ($5.24). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 355.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

