Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Jason Dubinsky Sells 3,007 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $319.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.65 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $100,260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

