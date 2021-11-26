Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Jason Dubinsky Sells 3,007 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $319.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.65 and a 12 month high of $328.52.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.