Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

Shares of HRI opened at $190.92 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.50.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

