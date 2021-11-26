Morgan Stanley Has $12.48 Million Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Papa John’s International worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

