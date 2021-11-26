Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vicor were worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vicor by 271.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $28,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $245,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,770 shares of company stock worth $25,575,485. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VICR opened at $151.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.44. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

