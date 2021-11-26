Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Tomra Systems ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

