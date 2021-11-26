Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 2,360 ($30.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,380.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,339.79. Morgan Sindall Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,334.82 ($17.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

