Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Up to $17.99

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $18.68. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 643 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on GLUE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $174,863,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 518,792 shares during the last quarter.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.