Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Get Momo alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MOMO. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.08.

Momo stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. Momo has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 5.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Momo by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 125.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Momo by 6.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Momo by 5.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.