Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $20,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 78.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MC opened at $65.99 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

