ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of ModivCare worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,097,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ModivCare by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $146.12 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

