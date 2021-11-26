ModiHost (AIM) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. ModiHost has a total market cap of $199,798.32 and $32,876.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00045157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00233672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00089194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012344 BTC.

About ModiHost

ModiHost is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

