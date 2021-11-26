Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for approximately 2.2% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $63.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.07. 716,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,879,613. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.65 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,126,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,360,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,712,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,250 shares of company stock worth $146,479,035. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

