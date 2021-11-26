Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.93, for a total value of $5,533,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,126,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,360,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,250 shares of company stock worth $146,479,035 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

Moderna stock traded up $67.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.06. 781,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,879,613. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.12.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

