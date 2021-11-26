Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,365,050.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total transaction of $1,722,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00.

MRNA traded up $56.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.63. 35,901,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,342,600. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 195.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 434.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 109,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

