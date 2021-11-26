Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.50 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.22 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of MODN traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,371. Model N has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

