Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

MBT opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $8,676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 58.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 72,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $276,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 117.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 330,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,105,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

