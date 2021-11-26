Mizuho Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Anaplan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anaplan by 12.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

