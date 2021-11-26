Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 78.5% Over Last Week

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $86.41 million and $72.60 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 78.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00217596 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

