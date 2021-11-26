Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 234.80 ($3.07) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 498.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.35. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

