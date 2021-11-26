Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.08 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Missfresh in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Missfresh in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Get Missfresh alerts:

MF opened at $5.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25. Missfresh has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.42 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 3rd quarter worth $99,432,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter worth approximately $15,354,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Missfresh by 82.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,044,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 925,581 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Missfresh during the second quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.