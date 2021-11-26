Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $18.05 million and approximately $24,567.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.00201105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00075620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $438.89 or 0.00757759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,080,184,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,874,974,433 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.