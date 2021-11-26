MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INKT) recently:

11/9/2021 – MiNK Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – MiNK Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – MiNK Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – MiNK Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INKT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,764. MiNK Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.16.

