Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 189,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $896,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 42.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

NYSE SBH opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

