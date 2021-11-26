Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 453.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 56,680.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.15 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

