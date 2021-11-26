Millennium Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 587.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,539 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 38.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,981 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AG. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

