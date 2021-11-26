Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 66.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,548 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Trex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex stock opened at $132.13 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.15.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.