Millennium Management LLC Acquires 96,263 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.93. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

