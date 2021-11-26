Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella Sells 419,292 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Satya Nadella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44.

Shares of MSFT opened at $337.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

