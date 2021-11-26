Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.94.

MU opened at $86.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $62.61 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 161.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.7% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

