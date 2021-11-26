Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Mizuho currently has $95.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.94.

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $62.61 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.03.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

