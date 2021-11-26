Michael Guthrie Sells 32,766 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $4,346,737.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $3,733,650.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $124.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.