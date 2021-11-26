MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a negative rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.24.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,200 shares of company stock worth $5,646,064 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after buying an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

