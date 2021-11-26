Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $10.000-$10.050 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

Shares of MTD traded down $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,518.25. 91,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,432. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,471.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,441.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,532,645. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

