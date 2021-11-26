Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 110,057.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3,786.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMI opened at $47.79 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

