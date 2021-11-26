Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 19,279 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 87,631.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKL. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.