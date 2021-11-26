Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $281,000 Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 101,954.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HFWA stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $884.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.75. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

