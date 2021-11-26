Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 13,897 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1,389,700.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CommScope were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 186.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

