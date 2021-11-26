Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 109,395.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter worth about $154,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.69. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.