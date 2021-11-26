Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 135,528.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 190,288 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.26 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker purchased 15,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 74,791 shares of company stock valued at $880,741. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEC. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

