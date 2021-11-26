Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 7,148 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 102,114.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Groupon were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $95,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 363,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Groupon by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,593 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of GRPN opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $690.23 million, a P/E ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.