Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $113.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.08 million and the highest is $118.25 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $565.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.37 million to $573.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $616.71 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.77. 11,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,031. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

