Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

MESA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 23,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC raised its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 272,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 171,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

