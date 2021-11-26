Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.
MESA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ MESA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 23,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.40.
About Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
Featured Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.