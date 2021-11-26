Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.18. 20,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,556. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

