Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

A number of research firms have commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $882.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.43. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.