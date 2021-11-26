MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Lowered by Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,016 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 21.7% of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. owned about 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $56,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 181.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,273.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,578.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1,586.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 493.41 and a beta of 1.41. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,262.38 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

