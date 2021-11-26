Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target dropped by Truist Securities from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
