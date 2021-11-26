Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target dropped by Truist Securities from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.15.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after buying an additional 717,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

