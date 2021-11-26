MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). MediWound reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDWD shares. Aegis dropped their target price on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,322. MediWound has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $70.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter worth $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the second quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.