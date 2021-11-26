McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of McKesson worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,092,000 after buying an additional 120,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE MCK opened at $226.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.09 and a twelve month high of $229.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.18 and a 200 day moving average of $201.68.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.