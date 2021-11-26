McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 677,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $151,834,000 after purchasing an additional 155,680 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $257.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

